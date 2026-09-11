Fractional Ownership of NFTs: How It Works
Fractional NFT ownership splits high-value tokens into tradable shares, improving liquidity while raising legal and governance challenges.
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Contents
- How Fractionalization Works
- Legal and Regulatory Considerations
- Liquidity and Valuation Challenges
- Current Use Cases and Outlook
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- fractional NFT · NFT ownership · tokenization · ERC-20 · blockchain assets
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