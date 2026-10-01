The Ethereum Merge: What Changed and What It Means
The Ethereum Merge in September 2022 switched the network from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, cutting energy use by 99.95% and reducing ETH issuance.
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Contents
- How the Merge Worked
- Changes to Issuance and Economics
- What the Merge Did Not Do
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- Ethereum Merge · proof-of-stake · Beacon Chain · ETH issuance · Ethereum energy consumption
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