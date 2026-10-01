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The Ethereum Merge: What Changed and What It Means

The Ethereum Merge in September 2022 switched the network from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, cutting energy use by 99.95% and reducing ETH issuance.

PDF document · Published October 1, 2026 · Updated November 11, 2026

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Contents How the Merge Worked Changes to Issuance and Economics What the Merge Did Not Do Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: Ethereum Merge · proof-of-stake · Beacon Chain · ETH issuance · Ethereum energy consumption Topic: BIP39 for Developers: Python Code, EVM Contracts and API Keys

Guides on the same subject Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.

How Bitcoin Mining Works: Proof of Work and Hardware Bitcoin mining adds blocks by hashing headers until one beats the network target, for 3.125 BTC plus fees. Difficulty, rewards, hardware and pools explained.

Ethereum Keystore File (JSON Wallet): Structure and Security An Ethereum keystore file, or JSON wallet, holds one private key encrypted with a password via scrypt or PBKDF2 and AES-128-CTR. Fields, wallets, Python code.

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