Sharding and the Ethereum Roadmap
Ethereum's sharding roadmap has shifted from execution sharding to Danksharding, focusing on blob data availability to scale rollups efficiently.
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Contents
- How Ethereum's Sharding Vision Evolved
- Danksharding and EIP-4844
- The Path to Full Danksharding
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- Danksharding · EIP-4844 · data availability
Guides on the same subject
- Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works
The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.
- Cold Sharding: Splitting a Private Key Into Offline Shamir Shares
Cold sharding splits a key or seed into offline Shamir shares, such as any 3 of 5, so one share reveals nothing. How it works, its risks and multisig compared.
- BIP-444 (Now BIP 110): Reduced Data Temporary Softfork Explained
BIP 110 (formerly BIP-444), the Reduced Data Temporary Softfork, proposed one-year limits on transaction data: its rules, the debate and why it is Closed.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.