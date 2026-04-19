Cryptocurrency Security Best Practices: Protecting Your Digital Assets
This article outlines essential cryptocurrency security best practices, including using hardware wallets, enabling two-factor authentication, protecting…
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Contents
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- cryptocurrency security · hardware wallet · two-factor authentication · private keys · phishing protection
Guides on the same subject
- How to Protect Your Crypto Wallet from Phishing
Stop crypto phishing with a few habits: use bookmarked official links, never give out your seed phrase, read every approval and check whole addresses.
- Ethereum Keystore File (JSON Wallet): Structure and Security
An Ethereum keystore file, or JSON wallet, holds one private key encrypted with a password via scrypt or PBKDF2 and AES-128-CTR. Fields, wallets, Python code.
- What Is a Hardware Wallet and How Does It Work? (Ledger, Trezor)
A hardware wallet keeps your private keys on a small device and signs each transaction after you confirm it on its screen. How it works and what it can't stop.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 10.