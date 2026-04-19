How to Protect Your Crypto Wallet from Phishing Stop crypto phishing with a few habits: use bookmarked official links, never give out your seed phrase, read every approval and check whole addresses.

Ethereum Keystore File (JSON Wallet): Structure and Security An Ethereum keystore file, or JSON wallet, holds one private key encrypted with a password via scrypt or PBKDF2 and AES-128-CTR. Fields, wallets, Python code.