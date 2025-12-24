Crypto WiFi Hack

The dangers of “free public WiFi” found in places like hotels, airports, cafes, and libraries are manifold.

PDF document · Published December 24, 2025 · Updated October 25, 2026

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Contents Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject Private Key QR Code Risks: Why Online Generators Are Unsafe An online QR generator is no place for a private key or seed phrase: you cannot audit what the site does with it. Real cases, safe uses and safer options.

Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase in Python: Code and Test Vectors Generate and check BIP39 seed phrases in Python: entropy, checksum, wordlist and PBKDF2 seed, with standard-library code tested against official vectors.

How to Store a Seed Phrase: Paper, Steel and Safe Locations Store a seed phrase offline on paper or stamped steel, in at least two separate places, never as a photo or file, and test each copy by restoring from it.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.