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How to Spot and Avoid Crypto Scams

This article explains how to identify common cryptocurrency scams through red flags like unrealistic promises and pressure tactics, while providing practical…

PDF document · Published May 5, 2026 · Updated November 3, 2026

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Contents Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: crypto scams · cryptocurrency security · phishing attacks · investment fraud · digital asset protection Topic: Seed Phrase and Key Security: Threats and Defenses

Guides on the same subject Seed Phrase Scams: How Thieves Get Your Recovery Words A seed phrase scam gets your recovery words or puts you on a phrase a thief knows. Nine common scams, from fake support to pre-filled cards, and red flags.

The History of Bitcoin: A Timeline of Key Events Since 2008 Bitcoin's history from the 2008 white paper and 2009 genesis block through Mt. Gox, four halvings, SegWit, Taproot and the 2024 spot ETF approval.

How to Protect Your Crypto Wallet from Phishing Stop crypto phishing with a few habits: use bookmarked official links, never give out your seed phrase, read every approval and check whole addresses.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 10.