Security Hygiene

The exhilarating world of Web3 offers unprecedented opportunities, but it also comes with its share of perils, particularly during a bull run when the…

PDF document · Published December 23, 2025 · Updated October 25, 2026

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Contents Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject Cold Sharding: Splitting a Private Key Into Offline Shamir Shares Cold sharding splits a key or seed into offline Shamir shares, such as any 3 of 5, so one share reveals nothing. How it works, its risks and multisig compared.

Anthropic API Key Format (sk-ant-api03): Anatomy & Security An Anthropic API key starts with sk-ant-, classically sk-ant-api03-, and is about 108 characters long. How to create, check, store and rotate one safely.

Longest Chain in Blockchain: Security, Consensus and Forks The longest chain in blockchain is the version with the most proof of work, the rule Bitcoin nodes use to resolve forks and settle transaction history.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.