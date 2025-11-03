What Is a Sybil Attack in Crypto
A Sybil attack aims to take over a network using multiple accounts on an online or on - chain network of users.
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Contents
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- Private Key QR Code Risks: Why Online Generators Are Unsafe
An online QR generator is no place for a private key or seed phrase: you cannot audit what the site does with it. Real cases, safe uses and safer options.
- Seed Phrase Formats by Network: BIP39 and the Exceptions
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cosmos use BIP39 seeds, Cardano and Polkadot derive their own keys from BIP39 words, and Monero, TON and XRP use other formats.
- What Is a Dust Transaction in Crypto? Bitcoin UTXO Basics
A dust transaction involves a Bitcoin UTXO too small to spend profitably, typically under 546 satoshis, and can signal wallet clutter or a dusting attack.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 7.