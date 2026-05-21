What Are Rug Pulls and How to Avoid Them
Rug pulls are a common crypto scam where developers drain investor funds, but careful research and vigilance can help you avoid them.
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Contents
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- crypto · rug pull · DeFi · scam · investment
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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 11.