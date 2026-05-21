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What Are Rug Pulls and How to Avoid Them

Rug pulls are a common crypto scam where developers drain investor funds, but careful research and vigilance can help you avoid them.

PDF document · Published May 21, 2026 · Updated November 5, 2026

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Contents Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: crypto · rug pull · DeFi · scam · investment Topic: Seed Phrase and Key Security: Threats and Defenses

Guides on the same subject Seed Phrase Scams: How Thieves Get Your Recovery Words A seed phrase scam gets your recovery words or puts you on a phrase a thief knows. Nine common scams, from fake support to pre-filled cards, and red flags.

Private Key Export: MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Ledger, Electrum MetaMask and Electrum export private keys, Trust Wallet only in Developer Mode, and a Ledger never does. Steps for each wallet, plus safer ways to move funds.

Is My Seed Phrase Compromised? Signs and What to Do Next Treat a seed phrase as compromised if anyone else could have seen it. The warning signs, false alarms, how to check and how to move funds to a new wallet.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 11.