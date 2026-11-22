Password Recovery Services: When They Help
Learn when wallet password-recovery services can help, how success fees work, and why password guessing requires encrypted wallet data.
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Contents
- What a recovery service actually does
- When recovery has a realistic chance
- Fees, access, and the missing-file limit
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- wallet password recovery · encrypted wallet file · brute-force recovery · recovery service fees · wallet backup
Guides on the same subject
- Recover Lost Bitcoin: Find Wallet Backups and Seed Phrases
Lost bitcoin can be recovered only from a backup: a seed phrase, a wallet file and its password, or a private key. Where to look on computers, phones and paper.
- 12 vs 24 Word Seed Phrase: Which Is More Secure?
A 24-word seed phrase has 256 bits of entropy and a 12-word one 128, but both are beyond brute force; 24 words help mainly when part of a backup is exposed.
- What Is a Seed Phrase? How a Recovery Phrase Works
A seed phrase is 12 to 24 BIP39 words that encode your wallet's random secret. See how the words become your keys and why they are your only backup.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.