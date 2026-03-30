Migrating a Mobile Wallet to a New Phone

Learn how to safely transfer a mobile crypto wallet to a new device using BIP39 seed phrases without relying on flawed OS migration tools.

PDF document · Published · Updated

Open the PDF (6 pages, 156 KB)

Contents

  1. Why Automated OS Transfers Fail
  2. Preparation Before Starting the Transfer
  3. Step-by-Step Safe Migration Procedure
  4. Decommissioning the Old Device
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
  7. Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
  8. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  9. See also
Keywords:
wallet migration · mobile wallet · BIP39 restoration · iOS Keychain · Android Keystore
Topic:
Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.