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Migrating a Mobile Wallet to a New Phone

Learn how to safely transfer a mobile crypto wallet to a new device using BIP39 seed phrases without relying on flawed OS migration tools.

PDF document · Published March 30, 2026 · Updated October 23, 2026

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Contents Why Automated OS Transfers Fail Preparation Before Starting the Transfer Step-by-Step Safe Migration Procedure Decommissioning the Old Device FAQ Sources Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: wallet migration · mobile wallet · BIP39 restoration · iOS Keychain · Android Keystore Topic: Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

Guides on the same subject What Is a Crypto Wallet? What It Stores and How It Works A crypto wallet stores keys, not coins. What a wallet keeps, how a private key becomes an address, and what the seed phrase and the password each protect.

Recover Lost Bitcoin: Find Wallet Backups and Seed Phrases Lost bitcoin can be recovered only from a backup: a seed phrase, a wallet file and its password, or a private key. Where to look on computers, phones and paper.

How to Store Crypto Safely: A Hot, Cold and Backup Plan A practical plan for storing crypto: a small hot wallet for spending, cold storage for savings, separate backups and safe transfers between them.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.