Restored Wallet Still Syncing: Wait or Worry?
Learn how restored wallets find transactions, why scans take time, and which signs distinguish sync problems from incorrect recovery settings.
PDF document · Published
Open the PDF (6 pages, 174 KB)
Contents
- What a restored wallet is doing
- Why light wallets and full nodes differ
- Check progress before changing recovery settings
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- wallet recovery · wallet syncing · zero balance · blockchain rescan · seed phrase
Guides on the same subject
- How to Restore a Wallet From a Seed Phrase: Step by Step
Restore a wallet from its seed phrase: six steps, the exact menus in MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, Exodus, Ledger and Trezor, and fixes for a zero balance.
- Derivation Path Explained: What m/44'/0'/0'/0/0 Means
What each number in a derivation path means, which paths Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets use, and why a restored wallet can show a zero balance.
- What Is a Seed Phrase? How a Recovery Phrase Works
A seed phrase is 12 to 24 BIP39 words that encode your wallet's random secret. See how the words become your keys and why they are your only backup.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.