Home / Seed Phrase PDF Archive / Restored Wallet Still Syncing: Wait or Worry?

Restored Wallet Still Syncing: Wait or Worry?

Learn how restored wallets find transactions, why scans take time, and which signs distinguish sync problems from incorrect recovery settings.

PDF document · Published October 31, 2026

Open the PDF (6 pages, 174 KB)

Contents What a restored wallet is doing Why light wallets and full nodes differ Check progress before changing recovery settings FAQ Sources Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: wallet recovery · wallet syncing · zero balance · blockchain rescan · seed phrase Topic: Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

Guides on the same subject How to Restore a Wallet From a Seed Phrase: Step by Step Restore a wallet from its seed phrase: six steps, the exact menus in MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, Exodus, Ledger and Trezor, and fixes for a zero balance.

Derivation Path Explained: What m/44'/0'/0'/0/0 Means What each number in a derivation path means, which paths Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets use, and why a restored wallet can show a zero balance.

What Is a Seed Phrase? How a Recovery Phrase Works A seed phrase is 12 to 24 BIP39 words that encode your wallet's random secret. See how the words become your keys and why they are your only backup.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.