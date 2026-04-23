Recovering Funds Sent to Contract Wallets on Other Chains

Tokens sent across chains to a smart-contract wallet address arrive in an undeployed account and require identical bytecode redeployment to recover.

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Contents

  1. Why EOAs and Contract Wallets Differ Across Chains
  2. What Happens to Funds on the Undeployed Chain
  3. Deterministic Redeployment: CREATE vs CREATE2
  4. Frontrunning and Address Hijacking Risks
  5. Pre-Flight Verification Before Cross-Chain Transfers
  6. FAQ
  7. Sources
  8. Example BIP39 word sequences
  9. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  10. See also
Keywords:
smart contract wallet · CREATE2 · EVM address derivation · Safe recovery · cross-chain transfer
Topic:
Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 10.