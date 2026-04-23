Recovering Funds Sent to Contract Wallets on Other Chains
Tokens sent across chains to a smart-contract wallet address arrive in an undeployed account and require identical bytecode redeployment to recover.
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Contents
- Why EOAs and Contract Wallets Differ Across Chains
- What Happens to Funds on the Undeployed Chain
- Deterministic Redeployment: CREATE vs CREATE2
- Frontrunning and Address Hijacking Risks
- Pre-Flight Verification Before Cross-Chain Transfers
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- smart contract wallet · CREATE2 · EVM address derivation · Safe recovery · cross-chain transfer
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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 10.