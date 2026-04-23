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Recovering Funds Sent to Contract Wallets on Other Chains

Tokens sent across chains to a smart-contract wallet address arrive in an undeployed account and require identical bytecode redeployment to recover.

PDF document · Published April 23, 2026 · Updated October 23, 2026

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Contents Why EOAs and Contract Wallets Differ Across Chains What Happens to Funds on the Undeployed Chain Deterministic Redeployment: CREATE vs CREATE2 Frontrunning and Address Hijacking Risks Pre-Flight Verification Before Cross-Chain Transfers FAQ Sources Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: smart contract wallet · CREATE2 · EVM address derivation · Safe recovery · cross-chain transfer Topic: Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 10.