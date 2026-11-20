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12, 18 or 24 Words: Picking the Right Count at Restore

Choose the original BIP39 word count at restore, check every backup page, and understand why adding or removing words changes the wallet.

PDF document · Published November 20, 2026

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Contents Which word counts does BIP39 allow? Why wallets offer different restore options Count the complete backup before selecting a length FAQ Sources Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: BIP39 · seed phrase length · wallet restoration · recovery words · mnemonic checksum Topic: Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

Guides on the same subject How to Restore a Wallet From a Seed Phrase: Step by Step Restore a wallet from its seed phrase: six steps, the exact menus in MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, Exodus, Ledger and Trezor, and fixes for a zero balance.

TON Seed Phrase: 24-Word Format vs 12-Word BIP39 Phrases A classic TON seed phrase is 24 BIP39 words with TON's own validity check and key derivation, so BIP39 wallets can't restore it; new wallets may use 12 words.

Test Your Wallet Backup: A Self-Audit of Your Seed Phrase Audit your own wallet the way a thief or an heir would: test the backup, find stray copies, count what a partial leak reveals and check your passwords.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.