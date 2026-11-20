12, 18 or 24 Words: Picking the Right Count at Restore
Choose the original BIP39 word count at restore, check every backup page, and understand why adding or removing words changes the wallet.
PDF document · Published
Open the PDF (6 pages, 297 KB)
Contents
- Which word counts does BIP39 allow?
- Why wallets offer different restore options
- Count the complete backup before selecting a length
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- BIP39 · seed phrase length · wallet restoration · recovery words · mnemonic checksum
Guides on the same subject
- How to Restore a Wallet From a Seed Phrase: Step by Step
Restore a wallet from its seed phrase: six steps, the exact menus in MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, Exodus, Ledger and Trezor, and fixes for a zero balance.
- TON Seed Phrase: 24-Word Format vs 12-Word BIP39 Phrases
A classic TON seed phrase is 24 BIP39 words with TON's own validity check and key derivation, so BIP39 wallets can't restore it; new wallets may use 12 words.
- Test Your Wallet Backup: A Self-Audit of Your Seed Phrase
Audit your own wallet the way a thief or an heir would: test the backup, find stray copies, count what a partial leak reveals and check your passwords.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.