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Funds in a Second or Third Account Did Not Return

A later BIP44 account may be skipped during recovery when an earlier account has no transaction history. Add accounts in order until the balance appears.

PDF document · Published November 21, 2026

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Contents How BIP44 accounts are discovered Why a later account can be skipped Add accounts manually during recovery Prevent the discovery gap FAQ Sources BIP39 format examples Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: BIP44 account discovery · missing wallet balance · recovery phrase · derivation path · crypto wallet accounts Topic: Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

Guides on the same subject Invalid Seed Phrase? How to Find and Fix a Wrong Word (BIP39) A seed phrase is invalid when a word is off the BIP39 list or the checksum fails. How to find a misspelled, missing or swapped word and confirm the fix.

BIP 44 – Multi-Account Hierarchy for Deterministic Wallets BIP-44 defines the m/purpose'/coin_type'/account'/change/index path, letting a seed phrase manage accounts across coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

BIP39 vs BIP32 vs BIP44: How the Seed Standards Fit Together BIP39 makes the 12–24 words and the seed, BIP32 derives a tree of keys from it, and BIP44 sets each coin's path, such as m/44'/0'/0'/0/0.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.