Funds in a Second or Third Account Did Not Return
A later BIP44 account may be skipped during recovery when an earlier account has no transaction history. Add accounts in order until the balance appears.
PDF document · Published
Open the PDF (5 pages, 308 KB)
Contents
- How BIP44 accounts are discovered
- Why a later account can be skipped
- Add accounts manually during recovery
- Prevent the discovery gap
- FAQ
- Sources
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- BIP44 account discovery · missing wallet balance · recovery phrase · derivation path · crypto wallet accounts
Guides on the same subject
- Invalid Seed Phrase? How to Find and Fix a Wrong Word (BIP39)
A seed phrase is invalid when a word is off the BIP39 list or the checksum fails. How to find a misspelled, missing or swapped word and confirm the fix.
- BIP 44 – Multi-Account Hierarchy for Deterministic Wallets
BIP-44 defines the m/purpose'/coin_type'/account'/change/index path, letting a seed phrase manage accounts across coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- BIP39 vs BIP32 vs BIP44: How the Seed Standards Fit Together
BIP39 makes the 12–24 words and the seed, BIP32 derives a tree of keys from it, and BIP44 sets each coin's path, such as m/44'/0'/0'/0/0.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.