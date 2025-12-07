Pooled Staking
Public Blockchains work entirely on a decentralized ecosystem, with thousands of computers worldwide working together to validate transactions.
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Contents
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- What Is Bitcoin Dominance? How It's Calculated and Used
Bitcoin dominance is BTC's share of the total crypto market cap. How it is calculated, why trackers disagree and what a rise or a fall usually means.
- How Does Bitcoin Work? Keys, Transactions, Mining and Nodes
Bitcoin works as a public ledger kept by thousands of nodes: private keys sign payments, miners add them to blocks with proof of work, nodes check every rule.
- BIP39 vs BIP32 vs BIP44: How the Seed Standards Fit Together
BIP39 makes the 12–24 words and the seed, BIP32 derives a tree of keys from it, and BIP44 sets each coin's path, such as m/44'/0'/0'/0/0.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.