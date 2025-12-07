Pooled Staking

Public Blockchains work entirely on a decentralized ecosystem, with thousands of computers worldwide working together to validate transactions.

PDF document · Published December 7, 2025 · Updated October 24, 2026

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Contents Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject What Is Bitcoin Dominance? How It's Calculated and Used Bitcoin dominance is BTC's share of the total crypto market cap. How it is calculated, why trackers disagree and what a rise or a fall usually means.

How Does Bitcoin Work? Keys, Transactions, Mining and Nodes Bitcoin works as a public ledger kept by thousands of nodes: private keys sign payments, miners add them to blocks with proof of work, nodes check every rule.

BIP39 vs BIP32 vs BIP44: How the Seed Standards Fit Together BIP39 makes the 12–24 words and the seed, BIP32 derives a tree of keys from it, and BIP44 sets each coin's path, such as m/44'/0'/0'/0/0.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.