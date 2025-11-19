CoinDesk Benchmark
CoinDesk's biannual benchmark points to a more transparent, regulated exchange ecosystem, with stricter Top-Tier criteria, broader licensing, growing…
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Contents
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- Anti-Money Laundering (AML) in Crypto: Compliance Explained
Crypto AML rules make exchanges verify users (KYC), monitor transfers, report suspicious activity and follow the FATF Travel Rule. What each means for users.
- Notcoin (NOT): How It Was Claimed and How to Trade It
Notcoin (NOT) began as a Telegram tap game and launched on TON in May 2024. How to keep it in a TON wallet and trade it on exchanges or STON.fi.
- What Is P2P Crypto Trading? How It Works and How to Stay Safe
P2P crypto trading is buying or selling coins directly with another person while a platform holds the seller's crypto in escrow. Steps, costs and scams.
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