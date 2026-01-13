How to Track Crypto Whale Movements?
A crypto whale is any entity (individual, fund, company, or even government) holding enough of a cryptocurrency to impact its global price.
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Contents
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
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