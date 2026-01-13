Home / Seed Phrase PDF Archive / How to Track Crypto Whale Movements?

How to Track Crypto Whale Movements?

A crypto whale is any entity (individual, fund, company, or even government) holding enough of a cryptocurrency to impact its global price.

PDF document · Published January 13, 2026 · Updated October 26, 2026

Open the PDF (3 pages, 70 KB)

Contents BIP39 format examples Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject Key Macroeconomic Indicators and Their Impact on Crypto Inflation, Fed rate decisions, jobs reports and GDP move crypto prices mainly through interest-rate expectations. What each one measures and how markets react.

What Makes Bitcoin's Price Go Up? Supply, Demand and Macro Bitcoin's price rises when demand outgrows a supply capped at 21 million: halvings, ETF and institutional buying, interest rates, liquidity and sentiment.

Custodial vs Non-Custodial Wallet: Differences and How to Choose A custodial wallet means a company holds your private keys; a non-custodial wallet leaves them with you. How they differ on recovery, KYC, freezes and fees.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.