How to Track Crypto Whale Movements?

A crypto whale is any entity (individual, fund, company, or even government) holding enough of a cryptocurrency to impact its global price.

PDF document · Published · Updated

Open the PDF (3 pages, 70 KB)

Contents

  1. BIP39 format examples
  2. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  3. See also
Topic:
Crypto Markets, Trading and Regulation

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.