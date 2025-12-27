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How Not to Approach Crypto

When users are proclaiming that a certain asset is going “to the moon” all over Reddit, we know it might be tempting to dive all in and buy before The…

PDF document · Published December 27, 2025 · Updated October 26, 2026

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Contents Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject Anti-Money Laundering (AML) in Crypto: Compliance Explained Crypto AML rules make exchanges verify users (KYC), monitor transfers, report suspicious activity and follow the FATF Travel Rule. What each means for users.

Seed Phrase Scams: How Thieves Get Your Recovery Words A seed phrase scam gets your recovery words or puts you on a phrase a thief knows. Nine common scams, from fake support to pre-filled cards, and red flags.

What Is Bitcoin Dominance? How It's Calculated and Used Bitcoin dominance is BTC's share of the total crypto market cap. How it is calculated, why trackers disagree and what a rise or a fall usually means.

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