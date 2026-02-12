OKX DEX Explained
A decentralized exchange (DEX) is a peer-to-peer marketplace that operates directly on top of a blockchain, removing the need for a central authority or…
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Contents
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- What Is an Atomic Swap? How Cross-Chain HTLC Swaps Work
An atomic swap trades coins on two blockchains directly between wallets: hash-locked, time-limited contracts make both transfers happen or neither.
- Crypto Exchange vs Wallet: What's the Difference?
An exchange is a marketplace that usually holds your coins for you; a wallet holds the keys that control them. Control, security, fees and how to withdraw.
- What Is P2P Crypto Trading? How It Works and How to Stay Safe
P2P crypto trading is buying or selling coins directly with another person while a platform holds the seller's crypto in escrow. Steps, costs and scams.
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