OKX DEX Explained

A decentralized exchange (DEX) is a peer-to-peer marketplace that operates directly on top of a blockchain, removing the need for a central authority or…

PDF document · Published February 12, 2026 · Updated October 28, 2026

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Contents Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject What Is an Atomic Swap? How Cross-Chain HTLC Swaps Work An atomic swap trades coins on two blockchains directly between wallets: hash-locked, time-limited contracts make both transfers happen or neither.

Crypto Exchange vs Wallet: What's the Difference? An exchange is a marketplace that usually holds your coins for you; a wallet holds the keys that control them. Control, security, fees and how to withdraw.

What Is P2P Crypto Trading? How It Works and How to Stay Safe P2P crypto trading is buying or selling coins directly with another person while a platform holds the seller's crypto in escrow. Steps, costs and scams.

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