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Bear Market Traps in Crypto

A bull trap is a deceptive price pattern that tricks traders into believing an uptrend is beginning or continuing when the underlying momentum is actually…

PDF document · Published February 8, 2026 · Updated October 28, 2026

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Contents Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject Key Macroeconomic Indicators and Their Impact on Crypto Inflation, Fed rate decisions, jobs reports and GDP move crypto prices mainly through interest-rate expectations. What each one measures and how markets react.

What Is Bitcoin Dominance? How It's Calculated and Used Bitcoin dominance is BTC's share of the total crypto market cap. How it is calculated, why trackers disagree and what a rise or a fall usually means.

What Makes Bitcoin's Price Go Up? Supply, Demand and Macro Bitcoin's price rises when demand outgrows a supply capped at 21 million: halvings, ETF and institutional buying, interest rates, liquidity and sentiment.

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