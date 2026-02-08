Bear Market Traps in Crypto
A bull trap is a deceptive price pattern that tricks traders into believing an uptrend is beginning or continuing when the underlying momentum is actually…
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Contents
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
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