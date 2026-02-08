Bear Market Traps in Crypto

A bull trap is a deceptive price pattern that tricks traders into believing an uptrend is beginning or continuing when the underlying momentum is actually…

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Contents

  1. Example BIP39 word sequences
  2. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  3. See also
Topic:
Crypto Markets, Trading and Regulation

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.