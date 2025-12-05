What is ParaSwap

DeFi's strength is evolving to find solutions, and ParaSwap is one of the latest examples.

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Contents

  1. Example BIP39 word sequences
  2. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  3. See also
Topic:
Crypto Markets, Trading and Regulation

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.