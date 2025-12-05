What is ParaSwap

DeFi's strength is evolving to find solutions, and ParaSwap is one of the latest examples.

PDF document · Published December 5, 2025 · Updated October 23, 2026

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Contents Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject Key Macroeconomic Indicators and Their Impact on Crypto Inflation, Fed rate decisions, jobs reports and GDP move crypto prices mainly through interest-rate expectations. What each one measures and how markets react.

Invalid Seed Phrase? How to Find and Fix a Wrong Word (BIP39) A seed phrase is invalid when a word is off the BIP39 list or the checksum fails. How to find a misspelled, missing or swapped word and confirm the fix.

Test Your Wallet Backup: A Self-Audit of Your Seed Phrase Audit your own wallet the way a thief or an heir would: test the backup, find stray copies, count what a partial leak reveals and check your passwords.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.