What is ParaSwap
DeFi's strength is evolving to find solutions, and ParaSwap is one of the latest examples.
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Contents
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- Key Macroeconomic Indicators and Their Impact on Crypto
Inflation, Fed rate decisions, jobs reports and GDP move crypto prices mainly through interest-rate expectations. What each one measures and how markets react.
- Invalid Seed Phrase? How to Find and Fix a Wrong Word (BIP39)
A seed phrase is invalid when a word is off the BIP39 list or the checksum fails. How to find a misspelled, missing or swapped word and confirm the fix.
- Test Your Wallet Backup: A Self-Audit of Your Seed Phrase
Audit your own wallet the way a thief or an heir would: test the backup, find stray copies, count what a partial leak reveals and check your passwords.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.