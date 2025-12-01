Prediction Market
The success of the human species is in large part due to our ability to measure and mitigate risk.
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Contents
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- Key Macroeconomic Indicators and Their Impact on Crypto
Inflation, Fed rate decisions, jobs reports and GDP move crypto prices mainly through interest-rate expectations. What each one measures and how markets react.
- What Is Bitcoin Dominance? How It's Calculated and Used
Bitcoin dominance is BTC's share of the total crypto market cap. How it is calculated, why trackers disagree and what a rise or a fall usually means.
- 12 vs 24 Word Seed Phrase: Which Is More Secure?
A 24-word seed phrase has 256 bits of entropy and a 12-word one 128, but both are beyond brute force; 24 words help mainly when part of a backup is exposed.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.