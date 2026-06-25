The Hidden Risks of Leverage Trading
Leverage trading can amplify both profits and losses, carrying hidden risks such as magnified losses, liquidity issues, psychological pressure, and…
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Contents
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- risk management · margin call · market volatility
Guides on the same subject
- What Is P2P Crypto Trading? How It Works and How to Stay Safe
P2P crypto trading is buying or selling coins directly with another person while a platform holds the seller's crypto in escrow. Steps, costs and scams.
- BIP39 Passphrase: How the 25th Word Creates a Hidden Wallet
A BIP39 passphrase, the 25th word, is mixed into the seed, so the same words open a separate hidden wallet; a typo opens an empty one, so back it up exactly.
- Can You Guess a Seed Phrase? Probability and Real Risks
No: a random 12-word BIP39 phrase is one of 2¹²⁸ possibilities and a 24-word one of 2²⁵⁶; real losses come from weak generators, self-chosen words and scams.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 11.