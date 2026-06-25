What Is P2P Crypto Trading? How It Works and How to Stay Safe P2P crypto trading is buying or selling coins directly with another person while a platform holds the seller's crypto in escrow. Steps, costs and scams.

BIP39 Passphrase: How the 25th Word Creates a Hidden Wallet A BIP39 passphrase, the 25th word, is mixed into the seed, so the same words open a separate hidden wallet; a typo opens an empty one, so back it up exactly.