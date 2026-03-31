How Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) Work
Decentralized exchanges enable peer-to-peer cryptocurrency trading through smart contracts and liquidity pools, enhancing security and user control without…
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Contents
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- decentralized exchanges · DEX · cryptocurrency trading · blockchain · automated market maker
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