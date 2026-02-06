XRP vs Solana
XRP primarily functions as a purpose-built payment infrastructure for institutional finance.
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Contents
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- What Makes Bitcoin's Price Go Up? Supply, Demand and Macro
Bitcoin's price rises when demand outgrows a supply capped at 21 million: halvings, ETF and institutional buying, interest rates, liquidity and sentiment.
- Seed Phrase Formats by Network: BIP39 and the Exceptions
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cosmos use BIP39 seeds, Cardano and Polkadot derive their own keys from BIP39 words, and Monero, TON and XRP use other formats.
- BIP 44 – Multi-Account Hierarchy for Deterministic Wallets
BIP-44 defines the m/purpose'/coin_type'/account'/change/index path, letting a seed phrase manage accounts across coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.