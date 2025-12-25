What is Cronos?
What do Paris St Germain, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Montreal Canadiens, Fox Sports, Formula 1 and UFC all have in common?
PDF document · Published · Updated
Open the PDF (3 pages, 72 KB)
Contents
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- What Is an Atomic Swap? How Cross-Chain HTLC Swaps Work
An atomic swap trades coins on two blockchains directly between wallets: hash-locked, time-limited contracts make both transfers happen or neither.
- Is Bitcoin Mining Still Profitable? Costs and Break-Even Math
Bitcoin mining pays where power is cheap: in October 2026 an efficient machine broke even near 10¢ per kWh, below US home rates. The formula and an example.
- Seed Phrase Scams: How Thieves Get Your Recovery Words
A seed phrase scam gets your recovery words or puts you on a phrase a thief knows. Nine common scams, from fake support to pre-filled cards, and red flags.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.