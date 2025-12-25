What is Cronos?

What do Paris St Germain, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Montreal Canadiens, Fox Sports, Formula 1 and UFC all have in common?

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Contents Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject What Is an Atomic Swap? How Cross-Chain HTLC Swaps Work An atomic swap trades coins on two blockchains directly between wallets: hash-locked, time-limited contracts make both transfers happen or neither.

Is Bitcoin Mining Still Profitable? Costs and Break-Even Math Bitcoin mining pays where power is cheap: in October 2026 an efficient machine broke even near 10¢ per kWh, below US home rates. The formula and an example.

Seed Phrase Scams: How Thieves Get Your Recovery Words A seed phrase scam gets your recovery words or puts you on a phrase a thief knows. Nine common scams, from fake support to pre-filled cards, and red flags.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.