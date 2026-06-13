How Automated Market Makers (AMMs) Work
Automated Market Makers (AMMs) enable decentralized crypto trading by using liquidity pools and smart contracts to set token prices and facilitate swaps…
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Contents
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- automated market makers · liquidity pools · decentralized finance · smart contracts
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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 11.