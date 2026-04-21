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An Introduction to Crypto Derivatives

Crypto derivatives, including futures, options, and perpetual contracts, are financial instruments derived from cryptocurrency assets that allow traders to…

PDF document · Published April 21, 2026 · Updated November 2, 2026

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Contents Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: crypto derivatives · Bitcoin futures · options contracts · perpetual contracts · cryptocurrency trading Topic: Crypto Markets, Trading and Regulation

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 10.