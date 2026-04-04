Key Macroeconomic Indicators and Their Impact on Crypto Inflation, Fed rate decisions, jobs reports and GDP move crypto prices mainly through interest-rate expectations. What each one measures and how markets react.

Can You Guess a Seed Phrase? Probability and Real Risks No: a random 12-word BIP39 phrase is one of 2¹²⁸ possibilities and a 24-word one of 2²⁵⁶; real losses come from weak generators, self-chosen words and scams.