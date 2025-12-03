Best Solana ETFs
Wall Street’s appetite for cryptocurrency has evolved beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.
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Contents
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- What Makes Bitcoin's Price Go Up? Supply, Demand and Macro
Bitcoin's price rises when demand outgrows a supply capped at 21 million: halvings, ETF and institutional buying, interest rates, liquidity and sentiment.
- Seed Phrase Formats by Network: BIP39 and the Exceptions
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cosmos use BIP39 seeds, Cardano and Polkadot derive their own keys from BIP39 words, and Monero, TON and XRP use other formats.
- 12 vs 24 Word Seed Phrase: Which Is More Secure?
A 24-word seed phrase has 256 bits of entropy and a 12-word one 128, but both are beyond brute force; 24 words help mainly when part of a backup is exposed.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.