What Is Rocket Pool
As is pretty clear from the name, staking is the central part of any Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain.
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Contents
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.