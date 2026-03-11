Satoshi's Coins and the Dormant-Wallet Timeline

Technical analysis of early Patoshi P2PK coinbase outputs, dormancy timelines, and their exposure to quantum cryptanalysis.

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Contents

  1. The Patoshi Pattern and Early Coinbase Scripts
  2. The Dormant-Wallet Timeline and Movement Verification
  3. P2PK Scripts and Quantum Cryptanalysis Vulnerability
  4. FAQ
  5. Sources
  6. BIP39 format examples
  7. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  8. See also
Keywords:
Patoshi pattern · P2PK · dormant bitcoin · quantum risk · coinbase UTXO
Topic:
Private Keys and Addresses: Formats Explained

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.