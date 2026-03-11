Satoshi's Coins and the Dormant-Wallet Timeline
Technical analysis of early Patoshi P2PK coinbase outputs, dormancy timelines, and their exposure to quantum cryptanalysis.
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Contents
- The Patoshi Pattern and Early Coinbase Scripts
- The Dormant-Wallet Timeline and Movement Verification
- P2PK Scripts and Quantum Cryptanalysis Vulnerability
- FAQ
- Sources
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- Patoshi pattern · P2PK · dormant bitcoin · quantum risk · coinbase UTXO
Guides on the same subject
- Who Is Satoshi Nakamoto? The Mystery of Bitcoin's Creator
Satoshi Nakamoto is the pseudonym of Bitcoin's unknown creator, silent since 2011. When Satoshi disappeared, how many bitcoins they hold and who has been named.
- The History of Bitcoin: A Timeline of Key Events Since 2008
Bitcoin's history from the 2008 white paper and 2009 genesis block through Mt. Gox, four halvings, SegWit, Taproot and the 2024 spot ETF approval.
- What Is a Dust Transaction in Crypto? Bitcoin UTXO Basics
A dust transaction involves a Bitcoin UTXO too small to spend profitably, typically under 546 satoshis, and can signal wallet clutter or a dusting attack.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.