Bitcoin Payments

For much of its existence, Bitcoin was viewed primarily as digital gold —a store of value meant to be held for the long term.

PDF document · Published January 11, 2026 · Updated October 26, 2026

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Contents BIP39 format examples Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject What Is the Bitcoin Mempool and How Does It Work? The Bitcoin mempool is each node's queue of unconfirmed transactions. Miners take the highest fee rates first; stuck payments can be sped up with RBF or CPFP.

Anthropic API Key Format (sk-ant-api03): Anatomy & Security An Anthropic API key starts with sk-ant-, classically sk-ant-api03-, and is about 108 characters long. How to create, check, store and rotate one safely.

What Is Bitcoin Batching? Benefits and Drawbacks Bitcoin batching pays many recipients in one transaction, cutting block space and fees per payment by over 60%. How it works, who uses it and its trade-offs.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.