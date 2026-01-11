Bitcoin Payments

For much of its existence, Bitcoin was viewed primarily as digital gold —a store of value meant to be held for the long term.

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Contents

  1. BIP39 format examples
  2. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  3. See also
Topic:
Bitcoin Basics: How the Network Works

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.