Bitcoin Payments
For much of its existence, Bitcoin was viewed primarily as digital gold —a store of value meant to be held for the long term.
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Contents
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- What Is the Bitcoin Mempool and How Does It Work?
The Bitcoin mempool is each node's queue of unconfirmed transactions. Miners take the highest fee rates first; stuck payments can be sped up with RBF or CPFP.
- Anthropic API Key Format (sk-ant-api03): Anatomy & Security
An Anthropic API key starts with sk-ant-, classically sk-ant-api03-, and is about 108 characters long. How to create, check, store and rotate one safely.
- What Is Bitcoin Batching? Benefits and Drawbacks
Bitcoin batching pays many recipients in one transaction, cutting block space and fees per payment by over 60%. How it works, who uses it and its trade-offs.
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