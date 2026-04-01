Debunking Myths About Bitcoin's Energy Consumption

This article clarifies common misconceptions about Bitcoin's energy use, highlighting its reliance on renewable energy and efficiency improvements.

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Contents

  1. Sample sequences of BIP39 words
  2. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  3. See also
Keywords:
energy consumption · cryptocurrency · renewable energy · mining
Topic:
Bitcoin Basics: How the Network Works

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.