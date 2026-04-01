Debunking Myths About Bitcoin's Energy Consumption
This article clarifies common misconceptions about Bitcoin's energy use, highlighting its reliance on renewable energy and efficiency improvements.
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Contents
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- energy consumption · cryptocurrency · renewable energy · mining
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