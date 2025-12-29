What Are BRC-20 Tokens

Bitcoin is the first and most popular Blockchain in existence.

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Contents

  1. BIP39 format examples
  2. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  3. See also
Keywords:
brc-20
Topic:
Bitcoin Basics: How the Network Works

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.