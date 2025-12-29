What Are BRC-20 Tokens
Bitcoin is the first and most popular Blockchain in existence.
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Contents
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- brc-20
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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.