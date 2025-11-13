What Is a Bitcoin Reserve
A Bitcoin Reserve, also known as a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR), describes a national government stockpiling BTC as a long-term asset.
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Contents
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
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