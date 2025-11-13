What Is a Bitcoin Reserve

A Bitcoin Reserve, also known as a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR), describes a national government stockpiling BTC as a long-term asset.

PDF document · Published · Updated

Open the PDF (3 pages, 72 KB)

Contents

  1. Example BIP39 word sequences
  2. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  3. See also
Topic:
Bitcoin Basics: How the Network Works

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 7.