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Accepting Crypto Payments as a Merchant: A Modern Business Move

Accepting crypto payments allows merchants to access new markets with faster, more secure transactions while requiring careful consideration of security and…

PDF document · Published May 30, 2026 · Updated November 6, 2026

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Contents BIP39 format examples Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: cryptocurrency · Bitcoin · payment gateway Topic: Bitcoin Basics: How the Network Works

Guides on the same subject What Is the Bitcoin Mempool and How Does It Work? The Bitcoin mempool is each node's queue of unconfirmed transactions. Miners take the highest fee rates first; stuck payments can be sped up with RBF or CPFP.

How Does Bitcoin Work? Keys, Transactions, Mining and Nodes Bitcoin works as a public ledger kept by thousands of nodes: private keys sign payments, miners add them to blocks with proof of work, nodes check every rule.

What Is Bitcoin Batching? Benefits and Drawbacks Bitcoin batching pays many recipients in one transaction, cutting block space and fees per payment by over 60%. How it works, who uses it and its trade-offs.

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