Is Bitcoin Mining Still Profitable? Costs and Break-Even Math Bitcoin mining pays where power is cheap: in October 2026 an efficient machine broke even near 10¢ per kWh, below US home rates. The formula and an example.

What Is the Bitcoin Mempool and How Does It Work? The Bitcoin mempool is each node's queue of unconfirmed transactions. Miners take the highest fee rates first; stuck payments can be sped up with RBF or CPFP.