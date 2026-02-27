How Many Bitcoins Are There
A cryptocurrency’s circulating supply denotes the amount of coins that are publicly available to buy and sell.
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Contents
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- What Is the Bitcoin Mempool and How Does It Work?
The Bitcoin mempool is each node's queue of unconfirmed transactions. Miners take the highest fee rates first; stuck payments can be sped up with RBF or CPFP.
- What Makes Bitcoin's Price Go Up? Supply, Demand and Macro
Bitcoin's price rises when demand outgrows a supply capped at 21 million: halvings, ETF and institutional buying, interest rates, liquidity and sentiment.
- Bitcoin Pizza Day: The 10,000 BTC Pizza Story (May 22, 2010)
Bitcoin Pizza Day: on 22 May 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz paid Jeremy Sturdivant 10,000 BTC for two pizzas, the first real-world Bitcoin purchase.
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