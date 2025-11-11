What Is a Sidechain
What do you do when you’re stuck in traffic along a highway?
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Contents
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase in Python: Code and Test Vectors
Generate and check BIP39 seed phrases in Python: entropy, checksum, wordlist and PBKDF2 seed, with standard-library code tested against official vectors.
- What Is the Bitcoin Mempool and How Does It Work?
The Bitcoin mempool is each node's queue of unconfirmed transactions. Miners take the highest fee rates first; stuck payments can be sped up with RBF or CPFP.
- OpenAI API Key Format: sk-proj, sk-svcacct and sk-admin
An OpenAI API key starts with sk-proj- (project), sk-svcacct- (service account) or sk-admin- (admin) and is sent as a bearer token. How to check and store one.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 7.