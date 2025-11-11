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What Is a Sidechain

What do you do when you’re stuck in traffic along a highway?

PDF document · Published November 11, 2025 · Updated October 21, 2026

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Contents Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase in Python: Code and Test Vectors Generate and check BIP39 seed phrases in Python: entropy, checksum, wordlist and PBKDF2 seed, with standard-library code tested against official vectors.

What Is the Bitcoin Mempool and How Does It Work? The Bitcoin mempool is each node's queue of unconfirmed transactions. Miners take the highest fee rates first; stuck payments can be sped up with RBF or CPFP.

OpenAI API Key Format: sk-proj, sk-svcacct and sk-admin An OpenAI API key starts with sk-proj- (project), sk-svcacct- (service account) or sk-admin- (admin) and is sent as a bearer token. How to check and store one.

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