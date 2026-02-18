The Ultimate NFT Toolkit

It’s time! You’ve been thinking about it for months and finally, you’re charged and ready to buy your first NFT!

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Contents

  1. BIP39 format examples
  2. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  3. See also
Topic:
BIP39 for Developers: Python Code, EVM Contracts and API Keys

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.