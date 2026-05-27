How Solana Achieves High Throughput
Solana achieves high throughput through a combination of Proof of History, advanced consensus algorithms, parallel processing, and optimized infrastructure.
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Contents
- Random mnemonic word sets
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- Proof of History · parallel processing · Tower BFT
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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 11.