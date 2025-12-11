What is x402

The internet economy has always struggled with payments. Traditional rails like credit cards and bank transfers were built for a physical world, and…

PDF document · Published December 11, 2025 · Updated October 24, 2026

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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.