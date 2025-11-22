Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.

Ethereum Keystore File (JSON Wallet): Structure and Security An Ethereum keystore file, or JSON wallet, holds one private key encrypted with a password via scrypt or PBKDF2 and AES-128-CTR. Fields, wallets, Python code.