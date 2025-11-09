The SPL Ecosystem

Second only to Ethereum in total value locked (TVL), Solana is a high-performance, layer-1 blockchain known for its fast transaction times and low costs.

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Contents

  1. Example BIP39 word sequences
  2. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  3. See also
Topic:
BIP39 for Developers: Python Code, EVM Contracts and API Keys

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 7.