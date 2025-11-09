The SPL Ecosystem

Second only to Ethereum in total value locked (TVL), Solana is a high-performance, layer-1 blockchain known for its fast transaction times and low costs.

PDF document · Published November 9, 2025 · Updated October 21, 2026

Open the PDF (4 pages, 71 KB)

Contents Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.

What Is an Atomic Swap? How Cross-Chain HTLC Swaps Work An atomic swap trades coins on two blockchains directly between wallets: hash-locked, time-limited contracts make both transfers happen or neither.

Seed Phrase Formats by Network: BIP39 and the Exceptions Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cosmos use BIP39 seeds, Cardano and Polkadot derive their own keys from BIP39 words, and Monero, TON and XRP use other formats.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 7.