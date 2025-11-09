The SPL Ecosystem
Second only to Ethereum in total value locked (TVL), Solana is a high-performance, layer-1 blockchain known for its fast transaction times and low costs.
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Contents
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works
The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.
- What Is an Atomic Swap? How Cross-Chain HTLC Swaps Work
An atomic swap trades coins on two blockchains directly between wallets: hash-locked, time-limited contracts make both transfers happen or neither.
- Seed Phrase Formats by Network: BIP39 and the Exceptions
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cosmos use BIP39 seeds, Cardano and Polkadot derive their own keys from BIP39 words, and Monero, TON and XRP use other formats.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 7.