Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.

What Is an Atomic Swap? How Cross-Chain HTLC Swaps Work An atomic swap trades coins on two blockchains directly between wallets: hash-locked, time-limited contracts make both transfers happen or neither.