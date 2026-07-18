Blockchain Oracles and Chainlink: Connecting Chains to the Real World
Blockchain oracles bridge smart contracts and external data, with Chainlink leading through decentralized node networks, price feeds, and cross-chain tools.
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Contents
- How Oracles Work
- Chainlink's Architecture
- Beyond Price Feeds
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- blockchain oracle · smart contracts · decentralized finance · LINK token
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