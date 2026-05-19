How NFTs Are Transforming the Music Industry
NFTs are revolutionizing the music industry by providing artists with new revenue streams, direct fan engagement, and greater control over their work.
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Contents
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- music industry · artists · blockchain · fan engagement
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