Sui vs Solana

Newer blockchains often emerge purporting to offer better user experiences, functionalities, and fewer limitations than their predecessors, all vying for…

PDF document · Published January 20, 2026 · Updated October 27, 2026

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Contents Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.

Monero Seed Phrase: 25 Words, Polyseed and Private Keys A Monero seed phrase is 25 words from Monero's own list that encode the private spend key; newer wallets use 16-word Polyseed. Neither works in BIP39 wallets.

Seed Phrase Formats by Network: BIP39 and the Exceptions Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cosmos use BIP39 seeds, Cardano and Polkadot derive their own keys from BIP39 words, and Monero, TON and XRP use other formats.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.