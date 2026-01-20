Sui vs Solana
Newer blockchains often emerge purporting to offer better user experiences, functionalities, and fewer limitations than their predecessors, all vying for…
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Contents
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works
The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.
- Monero Seed Phrase: 25 Words, Polyseed and Private Keys
A Monero seed phrase is 25 words from Monero's own list that encode the private spend key; newer wallets use 16-word Polyseed. Neither works in BIP39 wallets.
- Seed Phrase Formats by Network: BIP39 and the Exceptions
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cosmos use BIP39 seeds, Cardano and Polkadot derive their own keys from BIP39 words, and Monero, TON and XRP use other formats.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.