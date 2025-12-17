DAO Guide

Blockchain technology is innovative and exciting; at its core lies a decentralized system that operates without a central authority.

PDF document · Published December 17, 2025 · Updated October 25, 2026

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Contents Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase in Python: Code and Test Vectors Generate and check BIP39 seed phrases in Python: entropy, checksum, wordlist and PBKDF2 seed, with standard-library code tested against official vectors.

How to View & Recover Bitcoin Wallet.dat Content View and recover a Bitcoin Core wallet.dat: find and back up the file, inspect descriptor wallets, and migrate old legacy wallets with current releases.

Bitcoin Core Seed Phrase: Why There Is None and How to Back Up Bitcoin Core has no BIP39 seed phrase: its HD seed is in the wallet file. Back it up with Backup Wallet, again after encrypting, and keep copies offline.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.